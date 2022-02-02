Advertisement

Mrs. Gussie Waldron

Gussie Waldron
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Visitation: N/A

Service: N/A

Cremation

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

Sidney Wayne Thompson
Sela Ward Parkway
Sela Ward Parkway project moving ahead of schedule
Mrs. Babe Princiotta
McElroy “Mack” Cox