National Signing Day: Rockets host largest football signing in program history

NESHOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Seven Neshoba Central football player sign to continue their athletic and academic careers on national signing day.

All seven of the players signed with junior college programs from schools like Hinds, East Mississippi Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast and more.

6 @NeshobaFootball players signed to continue their careers on #NationalSigningDay today. This team had 7 total players sign but 6 make it official today, the biggest signing class for the Rockets. Congrats to these guys! Hear from some of them tonight @WTOKTV 🏈 pic.twitter.com/6MYzcGkL01 — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 2, 2022

Senior, defensive back and wide receiver, Dez McWilliams signed with, Mississippi Gulf Coast. Even though he will not get to continue playing with his team he said he is excited to face off against them. “It’s going to be the same relationship we’re just on different teams playing against each other,” said McWilliams. “Playing with different guys just going to be the same love.”

Jaharon Griffin, senior middle linebacker, signed with Northwest Community College. He said, “You know it’s really fun. We all grew up together so like I’m pretty much sure when we go to the next level it’s just going to carry on.”

Senior Eli Anderson signed with EMCC back in December. He is now enrolled with the Lions and starting his new chapter in Scooba. He still plans to attend graduation with his teammates and fellow classmates.

Senior wide receiver, offensive line man and running back, Kelbee Holmes signed with Hinds Community College.

Senior defensive tackle, Maxton Woodward signed with Holmes Community College.

Ja’Naylon Dupree, senior wide receiver, signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Head coach Patrick Schoolar said, “We’re going to miss these guys for sure. They have been the heart and soul of our program for about three years now for us so a big day for them, a big day for their families and I’m just excited for them.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.