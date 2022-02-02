National Signing Day: Union senior signs with Northwest

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union senior football player Cameron Pascal signs with Northwest Community College on National Signing Day.

Pascal said, “I’m very excited. It’s been a tough process. I was just ready to get it over with. I liked everything about it [Northwest]. It stood out different from everybody like the coaching staff and all that.”

Pascal was deciding between Mississippi Gulf Coast and Northwest Community College.

Coach Jordan Wren said, “You know I think we have all travelled a lot of miles just to find him the right home so we’re excited and he’s got a standard to take with him and put Union on the map.”

