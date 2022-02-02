Advertisement

No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student

Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and an another critically injured.

The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis.

Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said five people were involved in the “horrific, tragic incident,” but didn’t give further details other than to say it was a disagreement among “acquaintances.”

A 15-year-old student was killed and a 17-year-old student was critically injured.

A third student was hurt but Henthorne said he wasn’t sure whether the injuries were from gunfire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of...
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers
Sen. Tuberville joins push to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks