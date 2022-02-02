Officer training issues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian police chief tells News 11 there are other issues in maintaining police officers.

Chief Deborah Young said the shortage of officers, lack of guidance for rookies, and fewer veteran officers are just a few of those issues. Chief Young said the department has few training officers to guide new cops and show them the ropes. She said the department’s main issue is the low staff. Chief Young said she hopes to recruit more officers with the better pay.

“The reason why we are seeing fewer veteran officers is because in the past and lately we had officers that were eligible to retire. Some retired, some went on to other career fields. The pay was an issue for some people, so they did leave the police department and go out into another career field or to other agencies. That is why you so a decrease in senior officers,” said Chief Young.

Chief young said that Lt. Rita Jack has been recruiting officers by creating programs to advertise officer positions.

