Ole Miss National Championship golf team honored at State Capitol
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Championship-winning Ole Miss women’s golf team was honored at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday.
The team toured the Capitol and met with the state’s top lawmakers, including Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Governor Tate Reeves.
Reeves signed a proclamation marking February 2, 2022, as ‘2021 National Champion Ole Miss Rebels Women’s Golf Day.’
