Advertisement

Ole Miss National Championship golf team honored at State Capitol

The Ole Miss women's golf team with Governor Reeves
The Ole Miss women's golf team with Governor Reeves(Twitter/@tatereeves)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Championship-winning Ole Miss women’s golf team was honored at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday.

The team toured the Capitol and met with the state’s top lawmakers, including Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Governor Tate Reeves.

Reeves signed a proclamation marking February 2, 2022, as ‘2021 National Champion Ole Miss Rebels Women’s Golf Day.’

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

Neshoba Central signs seven seniors to college programs on National Signing Day.
National Signing Day: Rockets host largest football signing in program history
Union senior, defensive tackle, Cameron Pascal signs with Northwest Community College.
National Signing Day: Union senior signs with Northwest
West Lauderdale football held a signing day for JJ Grant, Commondre Cole, and Logan Johnson as...
Three West Lauderdale Knights sign to Holmes
Sports 10PM - February 1, 2022