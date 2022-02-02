Ole Miss National Championship golf team honored at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Championship-winning Ole Miss women’s golf team was honored at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday.

The team toured the Capitol and met with the state’s top lawmakers, including Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Governor Tate Reeves.

Reeves signed a proclamation marking February 2, 2022, as ‘2021 National Champion Ole Miss Rebels Women’s Golf Day.’

I am proud to proclaim today 2021 National Champion Ole Miss Rebels Women’s Golf Day! When it comes to being great role models, this group of talented young women are at the top of the leaderboard! @OleMissWGolf #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/AXWss7apZ2 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 2, 2022

