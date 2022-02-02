Philadelphia schools searching for new Superintendent

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Philadelphia Public School District is in the market for a new Superintendent.

Board president Harold Coburn says that search has begun after Dr. Lisa Hull announced her retirement effective June 30th. Dr. Hull has been the Superintendent in Philadelphia since 2014.

Coburn says Philadelphia’s school board has voted to hire the Mississippi School Boards Association to assist in the search for the next Superintendent.

