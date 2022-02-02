Advertisement

Philadelphia schools searching for new Superintendent

(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Philadelphia Public School District is in the market for a new Superintendent.

Board president Harold Coburn says that search has begun after Dr. Lisa Hull announced her retirement effective June 30th. Dr. Hull has been the Superintendent in Philadelphia since 2014.

Coburn says Philadelphia’s school board has voted to hire the Mississippi School Boards Association to assist in the search for the next Superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

Neshoba Central signs seven seniors to college programs on National Signing Day.
National Signing Day: Rockets host largest football signing in program history
Union senior, defensive tackle, Cameron Pascal signs with Northwest Community College.
National Signing Day: Union senior signs with Northwest
West Lauderdale football held a signing day for JJ Grant, Commondre Cole, and Logan Johnson as...
Three West Lauderdale Knights sign to Holmes
This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.
6 persons of interest identified in HBCU bomb threats