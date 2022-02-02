Advertisement

Raider picks up a triple double in Lamar’s first round division game

Sophomore, Sarah Dudley Reed, picks up first career triple double.
Sophomore, Sarah Dudley Reed, picks up first career triple double.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sophomore, Sarah Dudley Reed, picks up a triple double in the Raiders 58-29 victory over Winston Academy Tuesday night.

Dudley Reed scored 19 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks in the Raiders win. This is a career first for the sophomore and the first triple double head coach Joe Miller has seen with 10 blocks.

“A little bit of an unusual triple double,” said Miller. “You know a lot of times a triple double comes from steals. That’s probably the first time I’ve had anybody, I know its the first time I’ve had anybody here get a triple double with 10 blocks.”

Even though triple doubles are rare in all levels of basketball, it is especially rare to see a triple double with blocks. When a triple double does happen most of the time it is from assists.

Reed said, “Well I just tried to keep my defense up and that was really what it was cause I had 10 blocks and normally it comes from assists but it feels really good. I’m excited to use this energy from last night for tomorrows game.”

Lamar will play Leake Academy in a tournament Thursday night at Winston Academy at 6:30 p.m.

