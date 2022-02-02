Advertisement

Search underway for missing woman in Clarke County

Carrie Bell Vaughn, 76, is a Black female who lives in Jasper County, but her vehicle and...
Carrie Bell Vaughn, 76, is a Black female who lives in Jasper County, but her vehicle and belongings were found abandoned at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road 290, just south of Pachuta.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clarke County are searching for a missing woman.

Her name is Carrie Bell Vaughn. She’s 76. Vaughn’s car and belongings were found at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road 290 south of Pachuta Wednesday.

Deputies searched her home and in the woods near where Vaughn’s car was found.

The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency is also assisting with the search efforts.

