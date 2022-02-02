Search underway for missing woman in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clarke County are searching for a missing woman.

Her name is Carrie Bell Vaughn. She’s 76. Vaughn’s car and belongings were found at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road 290 south of Pachuta Wednesday.

Deputies searched her home and in the woods near where Vaughn’s car was found.

The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency is also assisting with the search efforts.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.