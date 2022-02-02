Graveside service for Sidney Thompson will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS, with Dr. Ralph Henson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Sidney Wayne Thompson, age 74, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Zona Thompson; children, Chad Thompson (D’Nece), Beth Thompson, Luke Thompson (Sheryl), and John Thompson; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; siblings, Sandra Lummus, Sherry Archie, Rita Goodman and Keith Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by parents, Falcon and Drucille Thompson.

The family request memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

