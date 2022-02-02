Advertisement

Six turn themselves in for parking deck vandalism

A group of people responsible for vandalizing the parking garage in downtown Meridian have...
A group of people responsible for vandalizing the parking garage in downtown Meridian have turned themselves in to police.(Meridian Police Department)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of people responsible for vandalizing the parking garage in downtown Meridian have turned themselves in to police.

Six young adults, all high school age, turned themselves in to authorities after WTOK aired surveillance video Tuesday showing them painting graffiti on the wall of the top deck on the parking garage.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the city will talk with the police now about whether or not to press charges.

“We’re just going to work with the police department and see what the best alternative is,” said Hitt. “Our goal was to get the word out that this is city property. It’s government property. It’s taxpayers’ property and we don’t need to be abusing it and causing problems. Hopefully that message has gotten out with these individuals, with the media’s help, and to others as well.”

Hitt said he expects a decision on the charges to be made Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,940 new cases reported Mon.
Carrie Bell Vaughn, 76, is a Black female who lives in Jasper County, but her vehicle and...
Search underway for missing woman in Clarke County
Sen. Tuberville joins push to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time