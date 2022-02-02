Six turn themselves in for parking deck vandalism

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of people responsible for vandalizing the parking garage in downtown Meridian have turned themselves in to police.

Six young adults, all high school age, turned themselves in to authorities after WTOK aired surveillance video Tuesday showing them painting graffiti on the wall of the top deck on the parking garage.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the city will talk with the police now about whether or not to press charges.

“We’re just going to work with the police department and see what the best alternative is,” said Hitt. “Our goal was to get the word out that this is city property. It’s government property. It’s taxpayers’ property and we don’t need to be abusing it and causing problems. Hopefully that message has gotten out with these individuals, with the media’s help, and to others as well.”

Hitt said he expects a decision on the charges to be made Thursday.

