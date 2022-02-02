Advertisement

Starbucks keeps raising its prices

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has been steadily raising prices, but customers don’t seem to mind.

The coffee chain raised prices in October and then again in January, but Starbucks says this hasn’t deterred customers.

In the last three months, sales jumped 18% in North America and 13% globally.

Starbucks hopes the trend continues, as it also expects to raise prices again later this year.

The company says the new prices help mitigate cost pressures, including inflation and increased wages.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
Meridian police are searching for six people wanted for spray painting the upper deck of the...
Suspects sought in downtown vandalism
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as more nations ease restrictions
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers