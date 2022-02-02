State rests in quadruple murder trial

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The suspect in the murders of four family members in Lauderdale County is now on trial, nearly five years after the crime happened.

Karon McVay is accused of killing Kierra Durr, 27, Edna Durr, 65, Tomeca Pickett, 42, and Owen Pickett, 5, on Feb. 21, 2017. The crime happened at 4009 Butts Rd. in Toomsuba.

Jurors heard from expert witness and forensic pathologist, Mark LeVaughn, about the autopsy findings in Wednesday’s testimony. He said all four victims died from a combination of gunshot and stab wounds.

The primary investigator, Lt. Karey Williams, also testified. Williams told the court McVay confessed to killing the four people and that the defendant demonstrated how he shot them.

Lt. Williams said the confession was through sworn and signed statements and none were recorded. Williams explained that the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department only had closed circuit video during that time and didn’t have a way to record interviews.

The lieutenant testified that McVay told them who had the gun used in the murders. Williams said that individual took them directly to the 9mm handgun.

Williams said McVay never talked about stabbing the victims, just shooting them. He said McVay repeatedly asked about how much time he would have to serve for killing the four victims.

Jurors also heard from Starks Hathcock, a forensic scientist specializing in firearms at the Mississippi Crime Lab, who testified that bullets taken from the victims’ bodies were fired from the same gun investigators located after talking to the defendant.

Following Hathcock’s testimony, the prosecution rested its case. Day three of the trial begins Thursday morning.

The defendant has been in jail since Feb. 2017. In December 2020 he was also charged with bringing contraband into the Lauderdale County Jail. That charge is pending.

