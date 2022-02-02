Advertisement

Suspects sought in downtown vandalism

Meridian police are searching for six people wanted for spray painting the upper deck of the...
Meridian police are searching for six people wanted for spray painting the upper deck of the downtown Arts District Parking Garage.(City of Meridian)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are searching for six people wanted for spray painting the upper deck of the downtown Arts District Parking Garage.

Police have released surveillance video showing a silver car, with several people inside, parking on the top floor. They get out and proceed to paint the concrete walls and ground.

The group spent roughly 10 minutes defacing the upper deck. Watch the video below. If you recognize the car, or have information about the people involved, call Meridian police or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

