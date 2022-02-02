Three West Lauderdale Knights sign to Holmes

Advertisement

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale football held a signing day for JJ Grant, Commondre Cole, and Logan Johnson as all three will continue to play football at Holmes Community College.

The players were surrounded by their friends and family as they get ready to play football at the next level. What makes this signing all the more special is that all three players have been playing together since the beginning and they get to continue to do that at Holmes.

“I grew up with these guys since PeeWee, going up to Middle school, now high school. So going with these guys to Holmes, it’s going to feel the same. We get to conquer good things together so it feels good,” Commondre Cole said.

“It’s an honor and I thank God for it every day and the honor to be able to do it,” Logan Johnson said.

“I’m really excited to just to go and be great. It means a lot really that I get to come up there with people that I already so it’s going to make it much easier up there,” JJ Grant said.

The West Lauderdale Knight finished the 2021-22 season 10-2 and won a playoff game.

