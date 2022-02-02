Total Pain Care team of the week: Leake Academy Jr high basketball

Advertisement

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Leake Academy Jr high boys basketball team.(Leake Academy Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Leake Academy Jr high boys basketball team.

The Rebels won the District 2 5A tournament on Saturday where they defeated Winston Academy in the first game and Lamar in the championship game with a score of 61-46 to finish the season 18-1.

Congratulations again to Leake Academy Jr high basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

