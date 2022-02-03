1 dead, 12 injured in Wednesday afternoon crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver was killed and at least 12 others were injured, including a toddler, during a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP Sgt. Chase Elkins said A 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 27-year-old man from Diamondhead, was traveling north on Holifield Road when he collided with a 2008 Infiniti G35, driven by 33-year-old Cecilia Turner, of Laurel, traveling west on Highway 84.

MHP responded to the crash at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Elkins said Turner received fatal injuries from the crash. A 2-year-old passenger in the Infiniti also received severe injuries from the crash

Ten other Infiniti passengers, ranging in age from 6 to 29, received minor injuries including five children, three teenagers and two adults.

Elkins also said a 14-year-old passenger in the Toyota received minor injuries.

All occupants were transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to Elkins.

The Toyota’s driver and passenger and the Infiniti’s driver were restrained at the time of the crash. Elkins said all of the passengers in the Infiniti were unrestrained.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

