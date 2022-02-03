Advertisement

Alabama Senate committee approves permitless concealed carry bill

The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill to allow concealed weapons to be carried...
The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill to allow concealed weapons to be carried without a permit.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gun owners are one step closer to being able to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in Alabama. Wednesday morning, the bill passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee and now heads to the Senate floor.

Alabama sheriffs and other law enforcement have already made it clear they don’t support permitless carry due to public safety, while lawmakers have additional concerns.

However, the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Tim Melson, reminded members of the committee that the bill wouldn’t completely remove permits.

“This piece of legislation does not do away with permits. If you look at those other states they continue to purchase those permits,” said Melson.

During the meeting, sheriffs once again shared their concerns of public safety.

“I know one of my deputy sheriffs in Lee County used it yesterday to apprehend an individual. The initial charge was carrying a pistol without a permit, which is required under current law,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

But some lawmakers also expressed discomfort with the legislation. Sen. Rodger Smitherman says he worries it could increase incidents of racial profiling.

“The last time I got profiled was right out there on Main Street in Montgomery, headed to the Legislature three blocks away,” said Smitherman.

Smitherman says the bill could make profiling easier for law enforcement.

“Innocent until proven guilty, then I should’ve been not asked for my driver license because I should’ve been not asked for my driver’s license because I should be innocent because the only reason I was stopped because of the profiling,” he said.

“If they stopped him for a legitimate purpose, I don’t think it stops him from doing background checks on him. They can still run their license and other things. You want to have the ability, no matter what, to run the serial number on a gun?” said Sen. Gerald Allen.

But in the end, as many expected, the bill received a favorable report from the committee and heads to the Senate floor. There will be a public hearing on the House version of this bill on Feb. 9.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
Karon McVay is accused of killing four people in Toomsuba in 20217.
State rests in quadruple murder trial

Latest News

The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?
Sen. Tuberville joins push to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time
State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
The town of Marion has been awarded a $3.4 million grant by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
Marion awarded $3.4 million grant