Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI/WLBT) – Three people are behind bars, charged with capital murder in connection with the December shooting death of a Lee County man.

Gavin Jeffers of West Point, 28, Christopher Clayton of Fulton, 21, and Shanery Hampton of Macon, 29, are charged in connection with the murder of Justin Mayfield.

On December 22, Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house on County Road. They found Mayfield in the bathtub with gunshot wounds.

The crime scene was processed and evidence collected, including weapons, large amounts of marijuana, and large amounts of cash.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says investigators found out the three armed suspects allegedly broke into the home to rob Mayfield.

Johnson says Mayfield fought the suspects and was shot. The suspects allegedly stole cash and narcotics.

“They knew the contents inside this home,” said Johnson. “... We don’t want the general public to think we have someone out here randomly breaking into homes and shooting people who have no idea of what’s going on.”

Johnson says Jeffers also has ties to Chicago, where he has convictions for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, carjacking, aggravated robbery, and burglary. The sheriff says more arrests are expected.

