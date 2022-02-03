City of Meridian Arrest Report February 3, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:16 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:24 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:15 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 5:01 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:16 AM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 41st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:11 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of Pacific Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.