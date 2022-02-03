City of Meridian Arrest Report February 3, 2022
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAYOHNNIE SLAUGHTER
|1994
|2301 WILLOW BEND DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 3, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:16 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:24 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:15 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:01 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:16 AM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 41st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:11 PM on February 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of Pacific Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.