Day 3: Both sides rest in McVay trial

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Day three of the Karon McVay murder trial began with the defense calling McVay to the stand.

McVay told jurors that his confession to law enforcement was all a lie and that even though he reviewed, signed and fingerprinted the statement, only the first two sentences of it were truthful. The first two sentences didn’t contain information about the crime.

McVay repeatedly said he did not kill the family. He even talked about his time in the military and his skill levels. He told the jury that the crime scene didn’t match his level of training.

McVay also explained that he couldn’t have been the one to kill them because there’s no physical evidence. He also said the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department did a botched up job with the case.

The entire case is centered around the relationship McVay had with one of the victims, Tomecca Durr. District Attorney Kassie Coleman asked about Durr filing domestic violence charges against McVay. McVay responded to the question by saying, “Tomecca did a lot of trifling things.”

Throughout his testimony, McVay primarily referred to Tomecca in the present tense.

At one point, McVay said that he couldn’t believe someone would kill the family and then added the name of the victim’s brother. The brother previously testified and was in the audience when McVay called him out. McVay mentioned his name several times and also tried talking directly to the family. These attempts were met with objections from the D.A.

McVay showed little emotion throughout his nearly two hours on the stand.

Shortly before lunch, the defense rested its case. Jury instructions have been prepared and closing arguments are set to begin Thursday afternoon.

