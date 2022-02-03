George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A 40-year-old George County man is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his elderly father.

Henry Kevin Edwards was arrested Wednesday at a home in the Twin Creek community after deputies responded to a call about a possible death. When the deputies arrived, they say they found the body of 80-year-old Henry Cornelius Edwards deceased inside a vehicle parked in front of the home on Quail Run Road.

Investigators were able to determine that a physical altercation had occurred between the elder Edwards and his son, leading to the 80-year-old’s death.

Henry Kevin Edwards was booked into George County Regional Correctional Facility on one count of second degree murder. He is awaiting an initial appearance before George County Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office online or by calling 601-947-4811. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

