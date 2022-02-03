Advertisement

George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old father.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A 40-year-old George County man is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his elderly father.

Henry Kevin Edwards was arrested Wednesday at a home in the Twin Creek community after deputies responded to a call about a possible death. When the deputies arrived, they say they found the body of 80-year-old Henry Cornelius Edwards deceased inside a vehicle parked in front of the home on Quail Run Road.

Investigators were able to determine that a physical altercation had occurred between the elder Edwards and his son, leading to the 80-year-old’s death.

Henry Kevin Edwards was booked into George County Regional Correctional Facility on one count of second degree murder. He is awaiting an initial appearance before George County Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office online or by calling 601-947-4811. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karon McVay is accused of killing four people in Toomsuba in 20217.
State rests in quadruple murder trial
Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
A group of people responsible for vandalizing the parking garage in downtown Meridian have...
Six turn themselves in for parking deck vandalism
Carrie Bell Vaughn, 76, is a Black female who lives in Jasper County, but her vehicle and...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Clarke County

Latest News

Downed power lines in Memphis ice storm
Over 100K MLGW customers without power, thousands of Entergy customers affected by ice storm
Lauderdale County courthouse
Day 3: Both sides rest in McVay trial
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 3, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 3, 2022