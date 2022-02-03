Advertisement

Heavy storms likely Thursday, damaging wind gusts possible

Widespread rain and heavy thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. A couple of stronger storms...
Widespread rain and heavy thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. A couple of stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain may break at times, but it won’t clear out until Friday.

Occasional rain tonight can fall heavily at times, especially after midnight. The low temperature will be near 66 degrees. On-and-off rain on Thursday morning will become more persistent and heavier on Thursday afternoon. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, especially south of I-20. Localized flash flooding is possible. The high temperature will be as high as 73 degrees; however the warmest part of the day will be before noon. The afternoon will become colder.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is likely on top of what fell on Wednesday. That can cause flash flooding in localized cases - particularly in poor drainage areas. Remember that isolated damaging wind threat is there, too. It’s an off chance, but a low risk doesn’t mean no risk.

The cold air will arrive behind the heaviest storms, starting around noon. There is some potential for some icing after sunset Thursday evening through about sunrise Friday morning. We won’t all get ice, and the biggest potential for it is north of I-20. Accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, but that’s more than enough to cause problems on the roads if it happens. It’s not a guarantee. It’s a possibility. More likely, the rain will clear out and leave us with no problems. This can change, so be sure to stay updated.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

22nd Avenue
Severe weather brings possibility of flash flooding
Weather - February 2, 2022
Weather - February 2, 2022
Heavy rain and Possible severe storms Thursday
Heavy rain and possible severe storms for Thursday
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 2nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 2nd, 2022