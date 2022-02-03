Heavy storms likely Thursday, damaging wind gusts possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain may break at times, but it won’t clear out until Friday.

Occasional rain tonight can fall heavily at times, especially after midnight. The low temperature will be near 66 degrees. On-and-off rain on Thursday morning will become more persistent and heavier on Thursday afternoon. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible, especially south of I-20. Localized flash flooding is possible. The high temperature will be as high as 73 degrees; however the warmest part of the day will be before noon. The afternoon will become colder.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is likely on top of what fell on Wednesday. That can cause flash flooding in localized cases - particularly in poor drainage areas. Remember that isolated damaging wind threat is there, too. It’s an off chance, but a low risk doesn’t mean no risk.

The cold air will arrive behind the heaviest storms, starting around noon. There is some potential for some icing after sunset Thursday evening through about sunrise Friday morning. We won’t all get ice, and the biggest potential for it is north of I-20. Accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, but that’s more than enough to cause problems on the roads if it happens. It’s not a guarantee. It’s a possibility. More likely, the rain will clear out and leave us with no problems. This can change, so be sure to stay updated.

