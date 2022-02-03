Meridian Community College host Black History Celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College held a Black History Celebration earlier this afternoon.

The afternoon was filled with music, dancing, stories, and refreshments.

Judge Dustin Markham was the keynote speaker of the event.

Judge Markham is an MCC alum.

He said being able to speak at a place he once called home means a lot to him.

“This is the program that came or attended as a student to get extra credit if I needed to get a test grade up or if I needed to write an extra paper so it’s amazing that God allows you to come full circle and come back and speak to MCC. I love MCC.” Said Judge Markham.

At the conclusion of the event Judge Markham was presented with a plaque by the others at the college.

