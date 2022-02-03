Advertisement

Meridian Community College host Black History Celebration

Theme was “Know Your Past, Shape the Future”
Participants in MCC's Black History Celebration
Participants in MCC's Black History Celebration(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Community College held a Black History Celebration earlier this afternoon.

The afternoon was filled with music, dancing, stories, and refreshments.

Judge Dustin Markham was the keynote speaker of the event.

Judge Markham is an MCC alum.

He said being able to speak at a place he once called home means a lot to him.

“This is the program that came or attended as a student to get extra credit if I needed to get a test grade up or if I needed to write an extra paper so it’s amazing that God allows you to come full circle and come back and speak to MCC. I love MCC.” Said Judge Markham.

At the conclusion of the event Judge Markham was presented with a plaque by the others at the college.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
The SpaceX Rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening vented a spiral...
Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?
Clarkdale football coach, Jason Soules, celebrates historic 2021 season at end of the year...
Bulldogs part ways with head coach Jason Soules
The Meridian City Council has approved pay raises for city employees and police officers.
Council passes pay raises

Latest News

Sela Ward Parkway
Sela Ward Parkway project moving ahead of schedule
Collinsville, MS
Truck theft in Lauderdale County shakes homeowner
COVID-19
Queen City reacts to the possibility of Pan-coronavirus vaccine
City Council Work Session
Meridian City Council discusses numbers for MPD and city employee pay raises