Mississippi State’s Malik Heath transfers to Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State’s Malik Heath announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Heath was with Mississippi State for the last two seasons. In his career total, he finishes with eight touchdown receptions and 749 receiving yards. The Callway native has one remaining year of eligibility and was once 247Sports best player coming out of Mississippi.

Thank you god for giving me another

opportunity that most people don't get

in a life time and that is to play SEC

football again I hope people

understand my decision and why I did

it. Thank you Mississippi state fans for

supporting me throughout my time there and I love you all pic.twitter.com/TQizD2y1rr — Ugly〽️an🤦🏾‍♂️ (@MalikHeath2) February 2, 2022

He already notified Mississippi State that he intended to leave the program and officially entered the portal on January 18th.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has already made a big splash with the transfer portal as the Rebels already acquired former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and former USC tight end Michael Trigg.

