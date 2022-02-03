Advertisement

One arrested after auto burglaries in Collinsville

Luminaries returns at more than a decade(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -

One person has been arrested and others are being sought after numerous auto burglaries earlier this week.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says 19-year old Juwan Anthony Flowers of Meridian has been arrested with nine counts of auto burglary and one count of auto vehicle theft.

The incidents occurred early Monday morning in the Lake Ross Collins and Snowden Hills neighborhoods and Calhoun says they’re still searching for others involved in the crimes.

“Our investigation is still ongoing,” said Calhoun. “We know that there are other individuals that were involved with these thefts and we will continue to work to bring them to the bar of justice as well. Without the help of the community, this would have been a difficult investigation. Tips from the community helped lead us to him as a suspect.”

The bond for Flowers has been set at $165,000.

