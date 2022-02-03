Over 100K MLGW customers without power, thousands of Entergy customers affected by ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people are without power in Memphis and in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas due to an ice storm hitting the region.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Memphis Light, Gas and Water has about 116,000 customers without power.

Over in Mississippi, 5,879 Entegy customers are affected and in Arkansas over 13,000 customers are without power.

MLGW and Memphis Public Works are focusing on areas that are hardest hit by the ongoing ice storm like hospitals and nursing homes. Next crews will assess damage in other areas and decide who needs to respond to certain areas. Damage reports are rolling in all over Shelby County.

Memphis and Shelby County are under an ice storm warning from the @NWSMemphis. It only takes ¼" of ice build-up to do major damage.

Temperatures will remain below freezing over the next few days meaning the ice isn’t going anywhere.

Everyone is asked to avoid being outdoors unnecessarily as large trees fall due to the accumulated ice.

“As more ice gets on these trees, these limbs are going to fall into our lines. They’re going to fall into our equipment and when that happens I assure you those customers that are impacted by those lines are going to be out. They will be without service. That is going to continue.”

MLGW says the city’s line can handle about a quarter-inch of ice.

Robert Knecht with Memphis Public Works says there are 16 salt trucks with dozens of tree crews out clearing limbs. MLGW has 33 tree trimmers.

