Severe weather brings possibility of flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The most important thing to remember when dealing with flooding is turn around don’t drown.

It is often very difficult to know if a road is completely washed out but its in your best interest to go the other way if there is visible flooding.

If you are in an area that has seen a lot of rain, take extra precautions when moving about your day.

Some areas and neighborhoods are low lying or have many trees and that could increase the chances of flash flooding.

It is important to avoid areas that have flooding and significant amounts of water because you never know how deep the water could be.

“If we start seeing where there’s some roads that are impacted with a lot of water, we will stick some barrels out. We will close a road off but then sometimes the water rises so quickly that we’re not able to get out there before the rain starts causing too much flooding and, in that case, we rely on the residents to just to make a right choice and turn around.” Says LEMA Director Odie Barrett.

If you must be out in severe weather take extra precautions while driving and commute earlier to ensure safety.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.