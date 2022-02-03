Southeastern Professional Rodeo Finals in Philadelphia this weekend

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The finals of the Southeast Professional Rodeo Association will be setting up shop at the Neshoba County Coliseum this weekend.

The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls will be competing in 8 events such as bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling and bull riding with about 75-thousand dollars of cash and prizes on the line. The event’s general manager says the rodeo is always one of the top attractions that comes to the coliseum every year.

“Rodeo is just good clean family entertainment,” said Bill Hudson. “It’s a place you can still bring your family. We’re very patriotic. Our openings--we always pray before we begin the rodeo. We always to a big patriotic opening and pay tribute to old glory and to the United States. I think people are still hooked into that. I think people still support our nation and cowboys are just American.”

The rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday with the gates opening each night at 5:30 and competition beginning at 7:00.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.