Storms knock out power to hundreds in Sumter County

No reports of storm damage according to sheriff
Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - A severe thunderstorm in Sumter County that triggered a Tornado Warning knocked out power to hundreds of customers Thursday afternoon.

Poweroutage.us reports 224 customers without power at two o’clock in Sumter County Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Harris says there fortunately are not any reports of storm damage.

Parts of Sumter County were under a Tornado Warning early Thursday afternoon.

