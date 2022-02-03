Advertisement

Superintendent’s letter praises staff, law enforcement

Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter to parents and guardians after a shooting happened near the campus Tuesday.
Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter to parents and guardians after a shooting happened near the campus Tuesday.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter to parents and guardians after a shooting happened near the campus Tuesday and also involved a student.

An arrest has been made and the injured student was hospitalized in stable condition.

Dr. Carter praised her staff and law enforcement for their action in responding to the shooting and securing the campus. Read the letter below:

