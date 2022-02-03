Superintendent’s letter praises staff, law enforcement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian School Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter to parents and guardians after a shooting happened near the campus Tuesday and also involved a student.

An arrest has been made and the injured student was hospitalized in stable condition.

Dr. Carter praised her staff and law enforcement for their action in responding to the shooting and securing the campus. Read the letter below:

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.