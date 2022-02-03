Teen renovates camper in hopes of helping someone who lost their home in the pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A high school student in Florida spent part of the pandemic giving back to her community.

Mia Bonutti, a senior at Oxbridge Academy, renovated a 30-foot camper to donate to someone in need of a home.

“The idea actually started my sophomore year when I came up with the idea during quarantine. And then it kind of became a reality starting my junior year,” she said.

It took about four to five months to completely rip everything apart in the camper and start the renovation.

The year-long project is part of the school’s independent study where a student pursues a topic of interest.

“When you provide them the opportunity to find things for themselves and just there to support them, to let them swim and do on their own, they can do amazing things,” science teacher Benjamin Matzen said.

Mia was able to hone in on her woodworking skills, but it became more about helping those who may have lost a home during the pandemic.

“I really want to make a space for someone who has lost everything and have them at the house even if it is temporary,” Mia said.

The camper will be donated to Veteran Car Donations Friday.

