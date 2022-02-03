Union heads to the state championship in bowling

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - This years region one south tournament champions, the Union bowling team, is heading to the state tournament.

“Most people laugh when you say you’re on the bowling team,” said senior bowler Greenley Norton.

Even though the bowling team is not the most popular sport at Union they are heading to state as the number one team in their region.

“They really wanted to win the regional,” said head coach Josh Hayes. “Of course the first goal was to come in either first or second but once we got there, we wanted to win the whole thing so they set that goal themselves and worked really hard and it paid off.”

Heading to the state championship can bring on a lot of nerves but this team is going to do what they always do; have fun.

Norton said, “Most people wouldn’t like if they see us like at practice or at a match. They’d be like, ‘Oh they’re not focused. They are just here to goof off.’ But that’s what we do to stay focused. For us, that competition is what keeps our score going up. We joke and goof off a lot and that’s what keeps us focused cause if we are quiet and we’re just like sitting there not knowing what to do then I mean we’re not going to know any pins down because that’s what we are use to.”

Junior bowler, Natalie Burns said, “We’re not very serious. We like to goof around and make fun of each other, in a playful way. In the end we just have a lot of fun and we do better when we are relaxed. We just try to keep each other relaxed and go with that.”

If the Yellowjackets win state, it will be their first bowling state championship. The tournament is being held in Brandon at Fannin Lanes on Thursday.

