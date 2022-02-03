University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI according to Northport Police.

Northport PD Assist Chief Keith Carpenter says Stephen Thomas Golding also known as Pete Golding, was arrested at 1 a.m. and booked into the Tuscaloosa Co. jail.

9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding Photo by Kent Gidley (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)

Golding has been with the University of Alabama since 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.