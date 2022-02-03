Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Possible Severe Storms & A Flood Risk

Weather Alert Day
Weather Alert Day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is a day to stay Weather Aware. There’s a strong storm system that’ll impact our area today, and it’ll bring us a chance for severe storms between 11AM - 5PM. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts, and make it a point to stay up to date with the weather. Storm Team 11 is monitoring this system, and we’ll have updates via social media and via an alert box/crawl at the bottom of your screen.

Rainfall estimates of 1 - 2″ are possible by tonight for some spots. This could lead to localized flooding. Tonight, the rain winds down, but enough moisture could linger to meet up with colder air. If so, freezing rain is possible for parts of our area by the Friday morning commute. So, allow extra drive time tomorrow due to possible slick roads.

https://www.wtok.com/weather/

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karon McVay is accused of killing four people in Toomsuba in 20217.
State rests in quadruple murder trial
Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
Carrie Bell Vaughn, 76, is a Black female who lives in Jasper County, but her vehicle and...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Clarke County
A group of people responsible for vandalizing the parking garage in downtown Meridian have...
Six turn themselves in for parking deck vandalism

Latest News

Widespread rain and heavy thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. A couple of stronger storms...
Heavy storms likely Thursday, damaging wind gusts possible
22nd Avenue
Severe weather brings possibility of flash flooding
Weather - February 2, 2022
Weather - February 2, 2022
Heavy rain and Possible severe storms Thursday
Heavy rain and possible severe storms for Thursday