Weather Alert Day: Possible Severe Storms & A Flood Risk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is a day to stay Weather Aware. There’s a strong storm system that’ll impact our area today, and it’ll bring us a chance for severe storms between 11AM - 5PM. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts, and make it a point to stay up to date with the weather. Storm Team 11 is monitoring this system, and we’ll have updates via social media and via an alert box/crawl at the bottom of your screen.

Rainfall estimates of 1 - 2″ are possible by tonight for some spots. This could lead to localized flooding. Tonight, the rain winds down, but enough moisture could linger to meet up with colder air. If so, freezing rain is possible for parts of our area by the Friday morning commute. So, allow extra drive time tomorrow due to possible slick roads.

https://www.wtok.com/weather/

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.