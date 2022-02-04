Charge upgraded to attempted murder in 24th Ave. shooting
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lilrodrick Smith’s charge of aggravated assault in the shooting on Tuesday in Meridian has been upgraded to attempted murder, according to Meridian Police.
Smith’s bond has also been raised to $850,000. Smith is charged after a 17-year-old was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon on 24th Ave. near 24th Street. The victim was flown to Jackson and is in stable condition.
