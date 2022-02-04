Funeral services for Mr. Charles Truett Roberts, Sr. will begin at 12:30 PM Monday, February 7, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Raymon Leake and Dr. Nathan VanHorn officiating. Interment will follow at Edon Baptist Church Cemetery in Stringer, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Roberts, 91, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Charles was born in Mize, Mississippi in the midst of the Great Depression in 1930. He was the son of a Southern Baptist Minister who did all he could to help his family survive. Having a deep work ethic and extreme personal motivation he was committed to providing a better life for his entire family. His service to his country began in the Mississippi National Guard for nearly four years prior to beginning active duty in the Navy beginning August of 1951. After many flight hours and training, he became a Fighter Pilot. His Naval career continued until his retirement in 1974. During his career, he served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict as well as numerous other tours of duty throughout the United States. He then pursued a second career in real estate brokerage and investments which spanned over 40 years. He served in leadership in the Meridian Board of Realtors during that time.

Charles’s civic involvement included both local and international Rotary Club service. Serving as the President of the Meridian Rotary Club, he led an International Exchange Team to India alongside five Mississippi Businessmen. He was a two-time Paul Harris Fellow during his tenure. Having a deep love of Christ, he was a faithful servant at First Baptist Church of Meridian for over 50 years. He served as a Deacon, Deacon Chair, Pastor Search Committee Chair, as well as numerous other roles.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Glaniece McCarty Roberts; their children Mecia Roberts Stapp (Bennette), Charles T. “Robby” Roberts, Jr. (Jamie), and Karen Roberts McKean (Jerry). Grandchildren Blair Stapp, Rachel Roberts Aycock (Ryan), Charles T. “Chad” Roberts, III (Chloe), Ryan Magee Roberts, Elizabeth “Lizz” McKean Lawson (Daniel), and Andrew “Drew” McKean (Courtney). Ten Great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Charles is preceded in death by his parents Rev. J. J. and Missie Roberts and step-mother, Lola Bryant Roberts; his grandson, Tyler Bennett Stapp; his siblings Clinton Roberts and Nannie Mae Thornton.

The Roberts family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Baptist Church Meridian in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Roberts family will receive guests Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and Monday from 11:30 AM until 12:15 PM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

