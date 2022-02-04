Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 4, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearChargeAddress
ANTHONY HARBOUR19662818 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to February 4, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:07 PM on February 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

