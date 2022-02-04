City of Meridian Arrest Report February 4, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:07 PM on February 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.