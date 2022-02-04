Advertisement

Clouds exit, but the chill is not in a hurry to leave

Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the mid-20s.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some of us saw some snow flakes today. We weren’t necessarily expecting snow, but today the snow was developing on top of us. When cold air is humid and turning even colder, a process called deposition occurs. Deposition is the process that forms snow flakes. It’s similar to condensation - the formation of clouds - but it’s for ice crystals. Basically what happened is clouds made of ice crystals were forming, and the ice crystals were clumping together and fluttering around.

The little bit of snow that a few of us got is gone, and the clouds are going to clear out this evening.

The leftover clouds will clear this evening. We’ll cool to near 30 degrees by midnight. Our coldest areas will already be in the upper 20s. We’ll cool a morning low temperature averaging around 25 degrees beneath a clear sky tonight. Saturday will start cold, but we’ll start warming. Even with the warm sun, we’ll be unseasonably cool. The high temperature will be just 47 degrees.

We will likely stay dry through at least next Friday, and we’ll warm up. Even with that warm up, much of the next week will be near or below normal.

