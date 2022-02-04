Cloudy start to the weekend, cold temperatures for Saturday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will be a gloomy end to the work week. The rain will gradually end by the mid-morning hours, but we will be stuck with the cloud cover and cold temperatures. Highs for this afternoon will climb into the upper 30′s but the wind will make it feel like we’re below freezing all day.

Saturday morning will be frigid with wind chills falling back into the upper teens and lower 20′s. Clouds will slowly break up over the weekend as we see a gradual warming trend into the mid 50′s by Sunday. As we go into next week our dry spell will continue with temperatures staying in the mid 50′s and lower 60′s with overnight lows back below freezing.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.