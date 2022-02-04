Man arrested after crashing into home and injuring a child

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jeremy Howard Henry has been arrested and charged with reckless driving, felony pursuit, and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury after fleeing from a traffic stop.

At roughly 8:30 yesterday evening a Neshoba County Deputy pulled Howard over after noticing the front end of Henry’s vehicle was heavily damaged.

Henry was asked to step out of his vehicle and that is when he took off from the deputy, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.

The deputy was unable to immediately find Henry after he took off but he continued to search the area for what direction he could have gone.

The deputy drove to the end of Poplar Avenue he saw that a vehicle similar to the one he stopped has driven through a home.

A young boy had been found in the backyard by his father and the driver of the crashed vehicle was nowhere to be seen.

The thirteen year old boy had been in his room playing video games at the time of the crash.

Henry fled the scene on foot and was later found in a wooded area behind Trinity Baptist Church about an hour after the incident.

The young victim was taken to Neshoba General Hospital before being transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson.

