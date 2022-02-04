Advertisement

Man arrested after crashing into home and injuring a child

Driver of vehicle was on the run from police
Jeremy Henry Howard's car after wreck
Jeremy Henry Howard's car after wreck(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jeremy Howard Henry has been arrested and charged with reckless driving, felony pursuit, and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury after fleeing from a traffic stop.

At roughly 8:30 yesterday evening a Neshoba County Deputy pulled Howard over after noticing the front end of Henry’s vehicle was heavily damaged.

Henry was asked to step out of his vehicle and that is when he took off from the deputy, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.

The deputy was unable to immediately find Henry after he took off but he continued to search the area for what direction he could have gone.

The deputy drove to the end of Poplar Avenue he saw that a vehicle similar to the one he stopped has driven through a home.

A young boy had been found in the backyard by his father and the driver of the crashed vehicle was nowhere to be seen.

The thirteen year old boy had been in his room playing video games at the time of the crash.

Henry fled the scene on foot and was later found in a wooded area behind Trinity Baptist Church about an hour after the incident.

The young victim was taken to Neshoba General Hospital before being transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karon McVay is accused of killing four people in Toomsuba in 20217.
State rests in quadruple murder trial
Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.
Suspect in custody, juvenile shot on 24th Avenue
City officials said six people wanted for spray painting a downtown parking garage surrendered...
Vandalism suspects turn themselves in to police
Lauderdale County courthouse
Day 3: McVay guilty on all counts
A group of people responsible for vandalizing the parking garage in downtown Meridian have...
Six turn themselves in for parking deck vandalism

Latest News

Friday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Rain ends as winter-like cold arrives
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs