Private graveside services for Mr. Roland Berry Wright, Sr. will be held at Kewanee Cemetery with Brother Mike Russell officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Wright, age 74, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Rush Hospital.

Roland graduated from Northeast Lauderdale High School in 1965 and later taught history, coached football, and drove a school bus for 25 years there as well. Prior to his career as an educator, he received a football scholarship to East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, MS, then transferred to Delta State University in Cleveland, MS where he graduated with a degree in education then went on to get a master’s degree in School Administration from Livingston University (University of West Alabama). After teaching and coaching, Roland went on to be the Director of Transportation for Lauderdale County Schools for fifteen years. Roland filled his retirement years with officiating football, baseball, and softball and was the president and secretary of the Umpire Association for many years where he won numerous awards for his service. In his spare time, Roland loved to hunt and fish and was an avid gun and coin collector. He adored his wife, sons, and grandchildren and will be sorely missed by them and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Amy Jewelle Wright; his mother, Margaret Johnson Barlow; three sons: Roland Berry Wright, Jr. of Danbury, CT, Stewart Andrew Wright (Keri Wright) of Meridian, MS, and Aaron Joshua Wright (Shannon Wright) of Cary, IL; six grandchildren: Jackson Andrew Wright of the U.S. Airforce, Zachary Ryan Wright, Olivia Layne Wright, Allison Paige Wright, Caleb Fields Wright, and Elise Loraine Wright; his younger brother: Roger Wright (Cathy Wright); two nieces: Holly Hurn (David Hurn) and Brittany Patton (Brent Patton); two great nieces: Sara Hurn and Juliette Patton; and two great nephews: Mason Hurn and Bridger Patton.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his father, Otis Wright; and stepfathers, Gwen Young and John Barlow

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the charity of donor’s choice.

