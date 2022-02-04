Graveside services for Ms. Angela Lea Barnett will begin at 2:30 PM Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in the Martin Community with the Reverends Kenny Pogue, Kyle Naylor, and Tommy Espey officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Barnett, 46, of the Martin Community, passed away February 2, 2022 at the University of Alabama Hospital Birmingham, while awaiting a liver transplant following rejection of her gift of life she received twelve years ago.

Ms. Barnett is survived by her daughter Madison Benson; her bonus kids Jack Reynolds, Beaux, Jessie, and Charlotte; her mother, Ann Barnett; her grandmother, Evelyn Culpepper; and her great-aunts, Glenda McKinion, Bonnie Stringfellow, and Val Jackson. Uncles and Aunts Wayne Culpepper (Debbie), Shirley May, Sandra White, and Billy Barnett (Lori), as well as a host of cousins, extended family members, and friends.

Angela is preceded in death by her father Larry Barnett; Maternal Granddaddy, Max Culpepper; paternal grandmother, Gracie Barnett; and brother-in-law, Bryan Gamber, as well as her great-uncles, Bill McKinion, L.J. Jackson, and Harold Stringfellow.

Pallbearers will be Kurt Hoffer, Michael Jackson, Daniel Culpepper, Brian May, Ryan Barnett, and Shawn Gamber with Jack Reynolds, Dan Curry, Charles Saumier, Kevin Gamber, Brandon Simmons, Martin Reed, and David Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the Barnett family suggests memorials be made as donations to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in honor of Jack Reynolds.

The Barnett family will receive guests from 12 noon until 1:45 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

