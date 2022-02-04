Advertisement

Ms. Angela Lea Barnett

Angela Lea Barnett
Angela Lea Barnett
Angela Lea Barnett(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Ms. Angela Lea Barnett will begin at 2:30 PM Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in the Martin Community with the Reverends Kenny Pogue, Kyle Naylor, and Tommy Espey officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Barnett, 46, of the Martin Community, passed away February 2, 2022 at the University of Alabama Hospital Birmingham, while awaiting a liver transplant following rejection of her gift of life she received twelve years ago.

Ms. Barnett is survived by her daughter Madison Benson; her bonus kids Jack Reynolds, Beaux, Jessie, and Charlotte; her mother, Ann Barnett; her grandmother, Evelyn Culpepper; and her great-aunts, Glenda McKinion, Bonnie Stringfellow, and Val Jackson. Uncles and Aunts Wayne Culpepper (Debbie), Shirley May, Sandra White, and Billy Barnett (Lori), as well as a host of cousins, extended family members, and friends.

Angela is preceded in death by her father Larry Barnett; Maternal Granddaddy, Max Culpepper; paternal grandmother, Gracie Barnett; and brother-in-law, Bryan Gamber, as well as her great-uncles, Bill McKinion, L.J. Jackson, and Harold Stringfellow.

Pallbearers will be Kurt Hoffer, Michael Jackson, Daniel Culpepper, Brian May, Ryan Barnett, and Shawn Gamber with Jack Reynolds, Dan Curry, Charles Saumier, Kevin Gamber, Brandon Simmons, Martin Reed, and David Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the Barnett family suggests memorials be made as donations to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in honor of Jack Reynolds.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Barnett family will receive guests from 12 noon until 1:45 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Lauderdale County courthouse
Day 3: McVay guilty on all counts
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
Karon McVay is accused of killing four people in Toomsuba in 20217.
State rests in quadruple murder trial
Jeremy Henry Howard's car after wreck
Man arrested after crashing into home and injuring a child
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs
Arrests made after Lee Co. man found shot to death in bathtub, home robbed of cash and drugs

Latest News

Charles Truett Roberts, Sr.
Charles Truett Roberts, Sr.
Mr. William Larry Kennedy
Participants in MCC's Black History Celebration
Meridian Community College hosts Black History Month celebration
Mrs. Gussie Waldron