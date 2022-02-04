Advertisement

Music of the Movies coming to the MSU Riley Center Saturday

MSO announces season
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you are a fan of music or movies or both, then the MSU Riley Center is the place for you to be Saturday night.

The Meridian Symphony Orchestra is presenting “Music of the Movies” --an event designed for the entire family.

Patrons are encouraged to dress up in their favorite movie characters and they’ll be treated to music from movies such as Mission Impossible, Jurassic Park, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Star Wars.

”The concert this weekend is a perfect opportunity for someone to come and be introduced to the symphony for the first time,” said Carra Purvis of the MSO. “It’s something for all ages and it’s just a really fun time for families to come. They can dress up if they want to and just have a lot of fun. A lot of imagination has gone into this. Even folks who’ve never been to the symphony before or folks that think they might now even enjoy the symphony, I promise you, you’ll absolutely love this one.”

The doors of the MSU Riley center will open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

