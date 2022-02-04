Advertisement

Rain ends as winter-like cold arrives

Friday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms are gone. The severe weather threat has ended. Lingering areas of light rain will gradually fade overnight. As they fade, some sleet may mix in briefly. It will be limited, and most of us will not see any sleet at all.

The rain is slow to fade this evening. There will be dry areas, but areas of rain will persist. By midnight we will cool into the mid-30s. Rain could briefly change to or mix with sleet as precipitation ends completely after midnight. Rain and any sleet will be gone by 6 AM. Morning low temperatures will average near 31 degrees. Upper 20s are likely in our coldest areas. Friday will be cloudy and cold, but we’ll be dry. The high temperature will be near 38 degrees.

Sunshine will return this weekend. Mornings will be cold with lows in the mid-20s. Afternoons will be unseasonably cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will be great aside from that chill.

The next round of rain is beyond the scope of our forecast, so should stay dry through at least next Thursday and probably even into next week. If that changes, we will let you know.

