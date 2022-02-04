Advertisement

Search continues for missing Clarke County woman

Deputies following leads
Carrie Bell Vaughn, 76, is a Black female who lives in Jasper County, but her vehicle and...
Carrie Bell Vaughn, 76, is a Black female who lives in Jasper County, but her vehicle and belongings were found abandoned at the intersection of Highway 11 and County Road 290, just south of Pachuta.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking for Carrie Bell Vaughn.

Vaughn, 76, went missing on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Her car was found on Highway 11 near County Road 290, and she was last seen walking in the area at 3:30 that morning.

Deputies are following leads and continuing to search through wooded areas.

Clarke County Emergency Management still plans to help with search efforts.

Tips can still be reported to Clarke County Emergency Management at 601-274-0115 or Clarke County Dispatch at 601-776-1385.

