Total Pain Care blood drive held Friday

Blood drive
Blood drive(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The blood shortage across the nation continues to grow larger every day due to Covid-19.

Total Pain Care partnered with Mississippi Blood Services Friday to host a blood drive to help lessen that shortage of lifesaving blood around Mississippi.  If you didn’t have time to get out today to donate some blood, you still have chances coming up this month.

“It’s very important for people to come out and donate blood. Throughout the whole state of Mississippi, we are very low in the donations, as well as across the whole country. There are a lot of sick kids as well as grownups that are in need of blood. In order to help us to give them what they need at all the different hospitals, we’re really counting on people to take some time out of their day and coming and donating some blood.”

“We look forward to supporting blood drives throughout the month of February. If you miss today’s opportunity to donate, there will be other opportunities in the community of Meridian. You’re really, maybe, helping out your family member that might need blood one day.”

Total Pain Care Clinic told WTOK that they are looking forward to supporting more blood drives throughout the month of February.

