Green’s late layup sends No. 1 Auburn past Georgia 74-72

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.

Auburn is 22-1 overall and 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia is 6-17 and last in the SEC at 1-9, but gave Auburn a scare.

K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 20 points. Johnson, who transferred to Auburn following his 2020-21 freshman season at Georgia, was loudly booed during pregame introductions.

Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

