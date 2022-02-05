Lady Rockets survive Madison Central on senior night

NESHOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central girls were trying to keep their perfect season alive in their season finale against Madison Central Friday night.

The Lady Rockets would start the game on a 7-0 run in the first 4 minutes of the game.



But turnovers would strike some trouble for the Rockets.

The Lady Rockets would start the game on a 7-0 run in the first 4 minutes of the game. But turnovers would strike some trouble for the Rockets.

Neshoba Central would trail by 10 points 33-23 at the half.

Carly Keats would help lead this team back into the game with an important three pointer in the third quarter.

The Rockets would battle through the fourth quarter but a turnover by Shaylynn Hunter that would lead to a lay up and an and one would top this game off.

Neshoba Central is able to keep their perfect season alive with a 52-46 win over Madison Central.

After the game coach Broom said, “As we learned again tonight, everyone is coming for us”



Playoffs are about a week away! The Rockets head to the playoffs 27-0!

After the game head coach Jason Broom said, “You know at this point of the year, as we found out the past two weeks, everybody is gunning for us. Everybody wants to be that team to knock us off but I can’t begin to sat how proud I am of how the girls came together in the second half and completely changes how we were playing and got back to what makes us the number one team in the state. It started with good defense and sharing the ball. Player and ball movement and knocking down shots when they needed to. I’m extremely proud of them.”

The Rockets will head into the playoffs as the number one team and as district champions.

The Neshoba Central boys would fall to Madison Central 59-56. They end the season 9-16.

