Advertisement

Pending proposal would waive college tuition for current and former foster youth in Mississippi

Tuition waivers for foster students
Tuition waivers for foster students
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There’s a pending proposal at the Capitol that foster youth in the state say could be life-changing. House Bill 1313 passed the Mississippi House unanimously Thursday.

“We all have different stories and we’ve overcome and I believe with this piece of legislation that it’s going to give them a chance,” said Rep. Richard Bennett during the floor presentation of the bill.

Tuition waivers for foster students is something the Child Protection Services Commissioner sees as a step in helping extend support to young people who otherwise may age out of the system and be cut off from services and supports.

“I think the most amazing part of it is to give that message to children who feel like they belong to nobody,” said MDCPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders. “The fact is, they belong to Mississippi, they are our kids.”

Maranda Turner was in custody till 2019. She’s now one test away from getting her GED. And she candidly thought that would be the end of her formal schooling.

“Being a cosmetologist is more achievable than what my actual dream is, which is to be able to be a foster advocate, but you have to have a social work degree, and things like that I never thought I could actually do because it is so expensive,” explained Maranda Turner. “And so with this bill passing, it’s it changed my whole outlook on things.”

And she’s excited about what that could mean for not just her future but the system’s.

“Just to have more social workers kind of come from the same background and actually know, what the kids are talking about would be, it definitely be a lot of changes, good changes,” added Turner. “And so I think if more foster kids could be social workers, it would definitely change the system a whole lot more than what it is now.”

The bill extends past tuition and into housing including holiday housing.

“College dorms closed down around December 3, and don’t open again until January,” noted Commissioner Sanders. “One young man told me that that he was so stressed during his exams, that he wasn’t studying for exams, because he didn’t know where he could sleep when the doors closed. And so he’s you know, sleeping in cars, couch surfing. It leaves kids really vulnerable to adults who prey on them, trafficking, those kinds of issues. And, unfortunately, homelessness.”

The proposal would create 150 scholarships in this first year with that many added each year. The maximum number will be 900. The bill now moves to the Senate for more consideration.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop
Lilrodrick Smith, 19, is being charged with attempted murder t. His bond is set at $850,000.
Charge upgraded to attempted murder in 24th Ave. shooting
Jeremy Henry Howard's car after wreck
Man arrested after crashing into home and injuring a child

Latest News

NMSD Job Fair
Tiger Nation Job Fair held Saturday
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
GABRIEL MANUEL (L) FREDY GUTIERREZ (R)
Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Deputies seize over 200 pounds of Cocaine on I-20
Two men swept up in tornado
Two men swept up in tornado
Music of the Movies coming to the MSU Riley Center Saturday
Music of the Movies coming to the MSU Riley Center Saturday