Pending proposal would waive college tuition for current and former foster youth in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There’s a pending proposal at the Capitol that foster youth in the state say could be life-changing. House Bill 1313 passed the Mississippi House unanimously Thursday.

“We all have different stories and we’ve overcome and I believe with this piece of legislation that it’s going to give them a chance,” said Rep. Richard Bennett during the floor presentation of the bill.

Tuition waivers for foster students is something the Child Protection Services Commissioner sees as a step in helping extend support to young people who otherwise may age out of the system and be cut off from services and supports.

“I think the most amazing part of it is to give that message to children who feel like they belong to nobody,” said MDCPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders. “The fact is, they belong to Mississippi, they are our kids.”

Maranda Turner was in custody till 2019. She’s now one test away from getting her GED. And she candidly thought that would be the end of her formal schooling.

“Being a cosmetologist is more achievable than what my actual dream is, which is to be able to be a foster advocate, but you have to have a social work degree, and things like that I never thought I could actually do because it is so expensive,” explained Maranda Turner. “And so with this bill passing, it’s it changed my whole outlook on things.”

And she’s excited about what that could mean for not just her future but the system’s.

“Just to have more social workers kind of come from the same background and actually know, what the kids are talking about would be, it definitely be a lot of changes, good changes,” added Turner. “And so I think if more foster kids could be social workers, it would definitely change the system a whole lot more than what it is now.”

The bill extends past tuition and into housing including holiday housing.

“College dorms closed down around December 3, and don’t open again until January,” noted Commissioner Sanders. “One young man told me that that he was so stressed during his exams, that he wasn’t studying for exams, because he didn’t know where he could sleep when the doors closed. And so he’s you know, sleeping in cars, couch surfing. It leaves kids really vulnerable to adults who prey on them, trafficking, those kinds of issues. And, unfortunately, homelessness.”

The proposal would create 150 scholarships in this first year with that many added each year. The maximum number will be 900. The bill now moves to the Senate for more consideration.

